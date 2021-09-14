Newsom defeats California recall, remains governor

LONG BEACH, CA – SEPTEMBER 13: U.S. California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks to the crowd before being joined by President Joe Biden to campaign to keep the governor in office at Long Beach City College on the eve of the last day of the special election to recall the governor on September 13, 2021 in Long Beach, California. Forty-six candidates, mostly Republicans, are attempting to overthrow the governor in the recall election a year ahead of the regularly scheduled gubernatorial vote. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Governor Gavin Newsom has survived a recall election, keeping his seat in Sacramento until at least the next official gubernatorial race in 2022.

Earlier this year, a robust campaign managed to collect over 1.6 million signatures to grant a special election on September 14 that could have removed Newsom from office and placed a Republican governor in charge of California.

Over 50% of voters ended up voting ‘no’ on the recall, keeping the state blue and avoiding potential further impacts to Congressional seats.

If Newsom had been removed, he would have been only the second California governor to be removed from office. There have been 55 total attempts to recall a governor in state history.

In the final hours of the election, Newsom was in his hometown of San Francisco, where he served as mayor before rising to lieutenant governor and finally to governor.

He brought out major Democratic backing ahead of the polls closing, with President Joe Biden supporting him on Monday and Vice President Kamala Harris by his side in the Bay Area last week. He also rallied support from former President Barack Obama and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Now, the campaigning isn’t entirely over for Newsom. On Nov. 8, 2022, Californians will be again voting on who takes the state’s top seat at the capital. Newsom is allowed to serve a second consecutive term as governor of California.