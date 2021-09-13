One day before the recall election: Newsom makes final push in SoCal

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Less than 24 hours until election day and campaign efforts from Governor Gavin Newsom and other candidates are only getting more intense.

Newsom was in Oakland on Saturday and he’s in southern California on Monday.

Slowly but surely, he’s gained more support from voters since the recall election was first declared.

The strategy for Newsom has been to gain major Democratic support with leaders like former President Barack Obama and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, all pushing the same message about the recall being a Republican effort to turn California red.

Newsom has been nonstop campaigning across the state – he had Vice President Kamala Harris by his side with him last week in San Leandro.

Out of the dozens of other candidates looking to replace Newsom, talk show radio host Larry Elder is still in the lead.

Elder was also in Los Angeles over the weekend, campaigning and making last minute jabs at the governor.

In the final hours before election day, President Joe Biden is coming to California to support Newsom – and make a pitch to Californians for his own $3.5 trillion spending plan.

The two will be in Southern California on Monday – the last push to get more voters to vote no on the recall.

Anyone still planning to mail-in their ballot must have it postmarked by Sept. 14 at the latest. Or, people can vote in-person before polls close at 8 p.m.