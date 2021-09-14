Recall election day: What to expect at the polls

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Polls have opened as of 7 a.m. on September 14 for California voters to cast a ballot in the gubernatorial recall election.

Anyone heading to the polls will see two questions for this special election:

Do you want to remove Governor Gavin Newsom from office? (Check YES or NO) If YES, who should replace him? (Select from list of candidates)

If more than 50% of voters vote NO, then nothing changes and Newsom remains as governor until the 2022 regularly-scheduled California gubernatorial election.

If more than 50% of voters vote YES, the governor would be removed from office and the person with the most votes would replace him.

At this time, Republican candidate and radio talk show host Larry Elder leads among Newsom’s opponents, with 30% of survey respondents supporting him, according to a recent Inside California Politics / Emerson College poll.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you can still vote even after the line has been cut off.

Your nearest polling place is likely not too far. To confirm where you can go vote, calll (800) 345-VOTE or check this website.

Voters can either fill out a ballot at the polling place in-person, or pre-fill a ballot that was received in the mail and drop it off at the polling place or at a secure ballot drop-box. These ballots must be returned no later than 8 p.m.

Tuesday morning-many people are voting before heading to work. Dropping it off at the ballot box. This is in Martinez. #CaliforniaRecall @kron4news pic.twitter.com/t894TAtFsp — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 14, 2021

Not registered to vote? Not a problem. California offers same-day registration – so you can register in-person and cast a ballot right afterwards. Check here for more details on how this works.

Voter Hotline

Use the voter hotline provided by the Secretary of State’s office to ask election-related questions, file complaints, or to confidentially report potential election fraud or voter intimidation: