Recall election: Santa Clara County expects high voter turnout

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The gubernatorial recall election isn’t until Tuesday but many counties have already received tens of thousands of ballots, either by mail or early voting.

The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters tells KRON4, so far things have been going very smoothly and she says they think turnout will be high for a special election.

“We’re predicting a 50-60 percent turnout overall for the election and with things going so far in the returns we may actually surpass that 60 percent estimate,” Shannon Bushey said.

That’s on par with the 2020 March primary elections, according to Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters Shannon Bushey.

She also says it’s similar to the last gubernatorial recall.

“If you compare it to my one prior recall election in 2003 where there was a 60.1-percent turnout. So we may very well surpass that with this election,” Bushey said.

Bushey says some special elections only see about 30 percent turnout, so she’s anticipating a lot of participation under the circumstances.

“Election day is the biggest day we receive ballots. Whether it’s from the mail or from all the drop boxes,” Bushey said.

She says Santa Clara County started using a new voting system at the beginning of 2020 and they will likely have preliminary results on election night.

“There’s election night results and then there’s final results. Our election night results will be faster and our final results will always be 30 days after the election,” Bushey said.

Bushey emphasized if you’re not registered to vote yet, regardless of what county you live in, and can still vote.

“It’s called conditional voter registration. All they need to do is come down to any one of the 36 vote centers. They will be able to register and actually vote at the same time,” Bushey said.

If you still have your ballot at home and want to vote by mail you can still do that.

It just has to be postmarked by the 14th and received within 7 days of the election.