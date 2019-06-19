Closed Captioning Contact Information

To report Closed Captioning program, issues or concerns, please contact our Captioning Hotline by e-mail or call our captioning coordinator at the phone number below.

E-Mail: captioning.hotline@KRON4.com

Please include information regarding the program, problem or other pertinent information. We will investigate your inquiry within 1 business day.

To submit written issues, complaints or concerns, please contact the following:

Steve Harrington, Closed Captioning Coordinator

KRON-TV

900 Front Street

San Francisco, CA. 94111

FAX: (415) 561-8142

Before submitting a formal complaint we recommend you first contact our captioning hotline so we may attempt to resolve your issue immediately and save you the need for a formal complaint.