San Francisco Mayor London Breed tours navigation center for city’s homeless

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Standing before the new Embarcadero Navigation Center, San Francisco Mayor London Breed thanked the state and city officials flanking her for helping make the facility a reality.

She also thanked South Beach neighbors even though some had pushed back hard against the project, even filing lawsuits in an attempt to stop it from going forward.

“I know this hasn’t been easy, but I will say that we are still committed now that this place is open and available to working with this community to make sure we fulfill the promises around safety and a number of other challenges the people were so concerned about,” Breed said.

Those concerns were amplified after an August attack of a female resident entering the lobby of the Watermark Condo building right next door.

The frenzied encounter was caught by surveillance camera.

The victim says her alleged attacker told her he was trying to save her from robots.

Austin Vincent is being held without bail for being a public safety risk.

The mayor got a guided tour of 200 bed facility which will start off with 130 temporary residents, gradually adding more over months until reaching full capacity.

She was joined by Deputy Chief Greg McEachern talked about how they are boosting patrols to this area.

Officers will be patrolling seven days a week in a safety zone that will extend two to four blocks.

One neighbor who didn’t want to appear on camera says there are still concerns among residents.

“I think we’re very aware that this is the biggest navigation center of the city ever opened and it’s in a very dense residential area and we’re just concerned about what the impact is going to be for us,” the resident said.

The first residents are expected to move in here at the end of the month.

