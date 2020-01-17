‘The issue of our time’: Gov. Newsom addresses homelessness in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Gov. Gavin Newsom brought is homeless tour to Oakland Thursday.

Joined by Mayor Libby Schaaf, the governor showcased some of the 100 trailers the state is making available to house the homeless, while he called it a temporary solution, he said it’s the start of a massive program to come.

“This is the issue of our time, the issue of homelessness is a crisis in the state of California. It is happening on our watch and we need to meet this moment,” Gavin Newsom said.

Fifteen of the new trailers will be deployed in Oakland for homeless youth and families

“Families that we have not been able to serve through our innovative cabin community programs. Families that have an adult that wants to work,” said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

The governor also announced that $650 million in emergency grants requested last year, is now ready for use in cities and counties throughout the state.

“Right here in Oakland and Alameda, $38 million will be distributed in real time to beat this crisis head on,” the governor said. “Some $19.7 million is available today, immediately for the city of Oakland to address rapid re-housing and recuperative care, to address first and last month’s rent, to start the process of converting hotels and motels into permanent and supportive housing.”

In his budget proposal for the coming fiscal year the governor has requested an additional $750 million and the mayor who sits on the governor’s homeless advisory council wants to take things one step further.

“We know that shelter is not the ultimate answer,” Schaaf said. “And that is why I, along with other members of the Governor’s homeless council, are urging the legislature to bring the voters of California a constitutional amendment that will create a legally enforceable mandate to end homelessness and the first step with that is for us to be held accountable to the people of California that we are doing everything we can with the resources and regulatory powers that we have to put an end to this travesty of homelessness.”

