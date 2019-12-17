To combat homelessness in Santa Rosa, one solution would create shelter at fairgrounds

SANTA ROSA (KRON) — In the North Bay, Sonoma County Supervisors are going to be presented with a list of proposals to try to address the growing homeless problem there.

One idea is to create a shelter at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

A homeless encampment along the Joe Rodota Trail off of Highway 12 in Santa Rosa is believed to be one of the largest camps in the city’s history.

The encampment is made up of an estimated 100 tents, stretching nearly a mile with about 185 people living there.

To address what’s being called a humanitarian crisis, one proposal is to change the fairgrounds into a temporary shelter.

The idea is partially inspired from when the fairgrounds was turned into a shelter during fires and floods in Sonoma County.

The shelter would be somewhat like a navigation center.

It would have security around the clock and wraparound services on site for those people living there, including mental health support services.

While there would be zero tolerance for doing drugs on site, if someone came in under the influence they would not be turned away.

There could be barracks style beds inside and also an area outdoors for people opposed to losing the privacy that their tents provide.

One neighbor near the fairgrounds is not opposed to this idea but hopes more permanent fixes to this deeply entrenched epidemic can be made.

If the supervisors move quickly, a fairgrounds shelter could be up and running by the end of this month.

