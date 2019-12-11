KRON4 Contest Winners

Below are the list of winners of all the sweepstakes, giveaways and contest on KRON4.com:
Mother’s Day Brunch – Michael Yamaguchi
San Mateo County Fair Contest – Jae Chang
Sizzling Summer Grill Sweepstakes – Adriana Chavira
Pet Photo Sweepstakes – Diane Ayerdi
Uncorked Wine Festivals Contest – Claudia Aguilera, Kristin Melissa, Thinh Huynh, Patty Hogan
Rock N Roll Contest – Ann Tiscareno
Hitachiwagyu Dinner Sweepstakes – Nicole Roulette
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes – Local Winner: Kim Gonzales; Grand Prize Winner: Marion Simpson