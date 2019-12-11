Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

KRON4 Contest Winners

Contests

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graphic FS KRON4_1523150812092.jpg.jpg

Below are the list of winners of all the sweepstakes, giveaways and contest on KRON4.com:

Mother’s Day Brunch – Michael Yamaguchi

San Mateo County Fair Contest – Jae Chang

Sizzling Summer Grill Sweepstakes – Adriana Chavira

Pet Photo Sweepstakes – Diane Ayerdi

Uncorked Wine Festivals Contest – Claudia Aguilera, Kristin Melissa, Thinh Huynh, Patty Hogan

Rock N Roll Contest – Ann Tiscareno

Hitachiwagyu Dinner Sweepstakes – Nicole Roulette

Mel Robbins Sweepstakes – Local Winner: Kim Gonzales; Grand Prize Winner: Marion Simpson

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News