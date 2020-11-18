Pepsi debuts limited-edition Apple Pie flavor

Contests

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Just in time for Thanksgiving, Pepsi has released a limited-edition flavor that’s inspired by apple pie.

Because drinking a pie is easier than baking a pie… right?

Photo: Pepsi

Unfortunately, the new apple pie drink can’t be found at your local grocery store.

In order to try the new flavor, you have to win Pepsi’s social media content.

Submit a photo or video of your baking fails to Twitter or TikTok with the hashtag #PepsiApplePieChallenge and follow @Pepsi.

The first 1,500 people to enter will be eligible to win.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News