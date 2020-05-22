Honoring Healthcare Heros

Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
KRONon
Exclusive Interviews & Reports
Inside Bay Area Politics
Bay Area Sports Night
People Behaving Badly
KRON4 Documentaries
The Backstory
Bay Area Backroads
News
Bay Area
Coronavirus
KRON4 Heroes
Salute To Grads 2020
Yes, We’re Open!
California
Your Local Election HQ
San Francisco Homelessness
Nia Wilson Murder Trial
Surviving The Big One
KRON4 En Español
Border Report Tour
Mystery Wire
National
Politics
Washington-DC
World
Entertainment
Strange
California Lottery
Horoscopes
Top Stories
Photos circulate of woman posting xenophobic letters in San Leandro neighborhood
NBA, Disney working together to continue NBA season as early as July
VIDEO: Shooting in Walnut Creek parking lot leaves 2 injured, suspects on the loose
Video
Rescued seal pup flown to Bay Area has died
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Today’s Forecast
Live Cameras
Current Conditions
Earthquakes
Fire Danger
Ski Report
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Live Cameras
Sports
Morning Buzz
NFL Draft
Warriors
Raiders
49ers
Sharks
A’s
Giants
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Pro Football Challenge
Top Stories
NBA, Disney working together to continue NBA season as early as July
Top Stories
49ers’ D.J. Jones says he’s fully recovered, ready to get back to work
Video
NBA says it is talking with Disney about resuming season
Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19: ‘This virus is serious’
Jerry Sloan, Jazz great and Hall of Fame coach, dies at 78
Features
Dine & Dish
Morning Buzz
Salute To Grads 2020
KRON4 Heroes
Flying Tails
Tech Trends
New Year’s Live
Fleet Week
Web Chats
Teacher of the Week
The Mel Robbins Show
KRON4 Salutes
4 Things You Need To Know
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: A very Steph Curry quarantine
Video
Top Stories
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Importance of therapy
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: More sports resume amid pandemic
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Balancing work & life at home
Video
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Pro sports leagues plan for return post-coronavirus
Video
Community
KRON4 Heroes
Salute To Grads 2020
Yes, We’re Open!
Bay Area’s Remarkable Women for 2020
KRON4 Salutes
KRON4 Salutes Innovators in Tech
KRON4 Salutes People Giving Back
Black History Month
Military Veterans
Women Business Leaders
First Responders of the California Wildfires
Pride Month
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Contests
Local Events
Founder’s Day of Caring
Weekly Ads
Watch Live
Live News
Live Events
Video Center
Television Schedule
About Us
Get KRONon
KRON4 News App
Meet the Team
Report It!
Contact Us
Work For Us
Marketplace
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW
Honoring Healthcare Heros
KRON4 Heroes: East Bay doctor helps make widespread COVID testing possible
Video
Trending Stories
Photos circulate of woman posting xenophobic letters in San Leandro neighborhood
Fire destroys warehouse at San Francisco’s Pier 45
Video
Heat wave to bring triple digit temps to the Bay Area
Video
VIDEO: Shooting in Walnut Creek parking lot leaves 2 injured, suspects on the loose
Video
Meet Biscuits and Gravy, the two-faced Oregon kitten
Video