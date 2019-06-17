Live Now
KRON4 gives back at Bay Area food banks for annual Founder’s Day of Caring

Community

Today KRON4 is spending the day volunteering at various food banks. 

It’s part of our annual Founder’s Day of Caring. 

We’ll be at various Bay Area food banks all day giving back to the community. 

This morning Will Tran is live at the Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano County with more on the initiative. 

