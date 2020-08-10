Skip to content
Schools
LIST: Bay Area school district back-to-school dates
Video
South San Francisco school district delays start of classes until August 17
Video
New school year begins online for Oakland students
Video
Schools face big virus test as students return to classroom
Video
San Francisco public schools’ tentative distance learning deal
Video
Congress confronts challenges of reopening schools
Video
Lawmaker: Security officers at schools enables systemic racism
Video
Reports: Chicago schools to announce all-remote learning
Video
Contra Costa County will not allow elementary schools to apply for waivers for in-person classes
Video
State releases guidelines for reopening of elementary schools
Video
Parents struggle as schools reopen amid coronavirus surge
Alameda County health officer gives ‘best’ and ‘worst case’ scenarios for when schools can reopen
Video
Newsom holds coronavirus briefing amid resignation of state public health director
Video
Second stimulus checks: Where we stand as a new week begins
California salon, barbershop owners vow to reopen indoor operations
Video
New video released of alleged rapist wanted in San Mateo
Video
Coronavirus in the Bay Area: Confirmed cases exceed 59,700