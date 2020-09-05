14 private, charter schools approved to return for in-person classes in San Mateo County

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) – A return to class next week for some students on the Peninsula.

After some schools’ waiver applications were approved for in-person learning.

14 private and charter schools have had their waivers approved in San Mateo County, including Synapse School, where all K-6th grade kids will be back at school beginning on September 14th.

The waiver approved for a resumption of in-person instruction at Menlo Park’s Synapse School calls for half-day sessions.

All kindergarten through 6th grade classes will be held under tents with strict adherence to physical distancing, hygiene and other safety protocols.

The list of schools set to welcome back students on campus on September 8th include:

Arbour Bay

Burkhard

Centennial Montessori

Hillsdale

Kids Connection

Pacific Rim

The Primary School

Standbridge Academy

Up Academy

Wilkinson on September 10th

On the 14th, Synapse is joined by Belmont Oaks, Holy Family, Seacrest, Serendipity, Ronald C. Wornick Jewish Academy and Connect Community Charter school on the 15th.

All are private schools.

Inside Synapse, walls have been taken down to create more space and improve ventilation.

7th and 8th graders will continue with distance learning.

Planning for the waiver application began months ago.

The entire school community is on board amid an emphasis on safety.

