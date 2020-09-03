15 Marin County schools allowed to reopen for in-person classes on September 8

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Several schools in Marin County will be able to reopen for in-person classes starting September 8 as COVID-19 case data continues to improve.

15 schools waiver applications were approved by the Marin County Public Health.

“The progress we’ve made is making it possible to consider school reopenings,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “We’re at a critical juncture, and our ability to get kids back into school is up to all of us. It’s not time to relax our protective measures.”

They will be allowed to reopen for students in transitional kindergarten through 6th grade and will be required to follow a protection plan.

11 other schools in the area have submitted an application to reopen but have not yet been cleared.

The schools allowed to reopen at this time (with grades affected in parentheses):

All Children Academics (K-5), San Rafael

Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy (K-6), Marin City

Caulbridge School (K-6), San Rafael

Chronos Academy (K-6), San Anselmo

Laguna Elementary (K-6), Chileno Valley, West Marin

Lincoln Elementary (K-6), Hicks Valley, West Marin

Lycee Francais (K-6), Sausalito

Marin Waldorf (K-6), San Rafael

Mt. Tamalpais School (K-1), Mill Valley

New Village School (K-6), Sausalito

Northbridge Academy (2-6), Mill Valley

San Domenico School (K-6), San Anselmo

St. Anselm School, San Anselmo

Terra Marin (1-6), Mill Valley

Terra Micro Marin (K-6), Mill Valley

In the state’s reopening plan, Marin County is currently in the Tier 1 status, or purple, but is nearing Tier 2 which has fewer restrictions.

If the county enters Tier 2, all schools will be able to open for in-person classes on September 22.

