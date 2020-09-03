15 Marin County schools allowed to reopen for in-person classes on September 8

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Several schools in Marin County will be able to reopen for in-person classes starting September 8 as COVID-19 case data continues to improve.
15 schools waiver applications were approved by the Marin County Public Health.
“The progress we’ve made is making it possible to consider school reopenings,” said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. “We’re at a critical juncture, and our ability to get kids back into school is up to all of us. It’s not time to relax our protective measures.”
They will be allowed to reopen for students in transitional kindergarten through 6th grade and will be required to follow a protection plan.
11 other schools in the area have submitted an application to reopen but have not yet been cleared.
The schools allowed to reopen at this time (with grades affected in parentheses):
- All Children Academics (K-5), San Rafael
- Bayside Martin Luther King Jr. Academy (K-6), Marin City
- Caulbridge School (K-6), San Rafael
- Chronos Academy (K-6), San Anselmo
- Laguna Elementary (K-6), Chileno Valley, West Marin
- Lincoln Elementary (K-6), Hicks Valley, West Marin
- Lycee Francais (K-6), Sausalito
- Marin Waldorf (K-6), San Rafael
- Mt. Tamalpais School (K-1), Mill Valley
- New Village School (K-6), Sausalito
- Northbridge Academy (2-6), Mill Valley
- San Domenico School (K-6), San Anselmo
- St. Anselm School, San Anselmo
- Terra Marin (1-6), Mill Valley
- Terra Micro Marin (K-6), Mill Valley
In the state’s reopening plan, Marin County is currently in the Tier 1 status, or purple, but is nearing Tier 2 which has fewer restrictions.
If the county enters Tier 2, all schools will be able to open for in-person classes on September 22.
