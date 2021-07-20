Back to school: Target, other retailers giving teacher discounts

(WTAJ) — The start of the new school year is approaching, and that means it’s time for teachers to hit the stores and stock up on supplies for their classrooms.

School supply shopping can be expensive, so here are some deals offered by Target and other stores nationwide.

Target, 15% off

Each year, Target holds the Bullseye’s Teacher Prep Event from July 18 to July 31, allowing teachers to get a 15% discount on key classroom supplies and other essentials. To get the one-time discount, teachers need to be signed up for the free Target Circle rewards program.

A list of eligible products for the discount can be found on Target’s website. Certain products are excluded from the discount, such as backpacks, clearance items, electronics and lunch bags.

Michaels, 15% off

Teachers can receive a 15% off coupon during the entire year once they complete the teacher verification process and create a Michaels account. The discount can be applied online and in-store by providing a phone number or email at checkout.

JOANN, 15% off

Teachers can sign up for the JOANN Teacher Rewards Digital Discount Card to receive 15% off their purchase all year round. A valid educator identification will be required to register for the discount card.

Barnes and Noble, 20% off

Teachers can sign up to become a B&N Educator for free and receive 20% off qualifying book purchases.

A sign-up in-store is required. Use the store locator on its website to find a location near you.

Staples, 20% off

Through Sept. 30, teachers can receive a 20% discount when they sign up for the Classroom Rewards program on the Staples Connect app.

This program allows parents to give a percentage of their in-store Staples purchase back to an enrolled teacher or school of their choice. Teachers must be enrolled in the program to receive the discount and can earn 5% back all year to use toward school supply purchases.

Dollar General, 30% off

Through Sept. 6, Dollar General will grant teachers a 30% off discount for in-store purchases of back-to-school supplies. The deal includes pens, pencils, markers, crayons, paper, notebooks, scissors, binders, folders, glue, rulers and backpacks and lunch boxes.

To get the discount, teachers must sign up for a Dollar General account and complete a teacher verification process. Then 24 to 48 hours after the verification process, teachers will be able to add the discount to their account as a digital coupon.

Teachers, let's get you ready for this #backtoschool season. ​



See all the ways you can save with our Teacher Appreciation Event, happening now. Details below. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0FSyohjzG0 — Dollar General (@DollarGeneral) July 19, 2021

Once approved, teachers can use their 30% off coupon up to four times during the promotion period but are limited to one use per day.