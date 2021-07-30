Bay Area school officials announce support for full in-person learning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Schools throughout California are planning for the reopening of school campuses.

On Friday the county superintendents of Santa Clara, Contra Costa, Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, and Alameda counties announced their support for full in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year.

“In accordance with the July 12, 2021, California Department of Public Health’s (CDPH) K-12 school guidance, the superintendents are eager for students and staff to begin their school year in-person with as much instructional time as possible,” the statement read.

“The guidance from the CDPH states, ‘In California, the surest path to safe and full in-person instruction at the outset of the school year, as well as minimizing missed school days in an ongoing basis, is a strong emphasis on the following: vaccination for all eligible individuals to decrease COVID-19 transmission rates; universal masking in schools, which enables no minimum physical distancing, allowing all students access to full in-person learning, and more targeted quarantine practices, keeping students in school; and access to a robust COVID-19 testing program as an available additional safety layer.'”

The guidance, which aligns California school policy with the CDC’s updated recommendations for K-12 schools, emphasizes the following:

Vaccination for all eligibile individuals to get COVID-19 rates down throughout the community

Continued masking in schools, which enables no minimum physical distancing, allowing all students access to full in-person learning and more targeted quarantine practices

Keeping students in school

Access to a robust COVID-19 testing program as an additional safety layer

Officials said recent evidence indicates that in-person instruction can happen safely, without minimum physical distancing requirements when other mitigation strategies are fully implemented.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.