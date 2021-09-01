Bay Area student develops app to make sure all kids get lunch

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – This school year, every student is able to receive free lunches.

While that was put in place to make sure no kids go hungry in school, the lunch lines have gotten so out of control, some students still aren’t able to eat.

But leave it to a South Bay junior at Evergreen Valley High School to do something about it.

Aarav Navani designed an app to streamline the food ordering process at school, and he’s getting a lot of attention for it from East Side Union High School District.

Aarav joins KRONon’s Noelle Bellow to talk about the app.