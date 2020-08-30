(KRON) – Chrissy Teigen is making the school year a little bit better for some lucky teachers who reached out to her on Twitter.
As students prepare for learning in a COVID-19 era, many teachers don’t have the appropriate school supplies to be successful. Teigen wanted to help.
The cookbook icon posted a photo of the room she set up for homeschooling her children, Luna and Miles. She asked teachers to send her their Amazon wishlists.
“If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!”
Teigen reached thousands of people, so she wasn’t able to get to everyone. Some generous followers of Chrissy’s helped out too.
Latest Stories:
- Hair salons and malls allowed to reopen in Sonoma County
- Chrissy Teigen buys teachers’ Amazon wishlists
- Baylor University quarantines students amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Elon Musk unveils ‘Fitbit in your skull’ brain chip, demonstrates on pig
- Oakland A’s member tests positive for COVID- 19, postpones game against Astros