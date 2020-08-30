Chrissy Teigen buys teachers’ Amazon wishlists

(KRON) – Chrissy Teigen is making the school year a little bit better for some lucky teachers who reached out to her on Twitter.

As students prepare for learning in a COVID-19 era, many teachers don’t have the appropriate school supplies to be successful. Teigen wanted to help.

The cookbook icon posted a photo of the room she set up for homeschooling her children, Luna and Miles. She asked teachers to send her their Amazon wishlists.

“If you are a teacher in need of supplies for the upcoming school year, please drop your Amazon wishlist here, I will do as many as I can!” 

Teigen reached thousands of people, so she wasn’t able to get to everyone. Some generous followers of Chrissy’s helped out too.

