COVID-19 cases in US children increase by 90% in last 4 weeks: report

There are more than 5 million known COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.

One group that has seen a noticeable rise in US infections – children.

Public health officials warned about opening schools in states with COVID-19 hot spots, but others want students back in class.

“For the most part, they do very well. I mean, they don’t get very sick. They don’t catch it easily. They don’t get very sick,” President Donald Trump said.

“In terms of risks to school kids, this is lower risk than seasonal influenza,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

However, medical experts say having youth in crowded hallways and classrooms poses a significant threat.

“You’re waiting for a second fire to erupt. You’re pouring fuel on a raging fire,” said William Haseltine, former professor at Harvard Medical School.

More than 800 students in Georgia’s Cherokee County are in quarantine due to possible coronavirus exposure.

This comes one week after in-person learning began.

“We are not out of the woods yet and we cannot take our foot off the gas. I’m asking that all Georgians continue to remain vigilant as we continue this fight,” said Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

Over the past four weeks, there’s been a 90% hike in known COVID-19 cases among US children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

“We think we’re going to see an explosion of cases in September that will far surpass what we saw after Memorial Day and this is just going to continue increasing, getting higher and higher in terms of numbers,” said Michael Osterholm, Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

The report from the AAP and CHA is expected to be revised weekly.

Its data comes from state health departments in 49 states, New York City, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam.

Researchers say an effective testing strategy would help communities properly determine if and when to reopen schools for in-person teaching.

