COVID-19 impact: How Santa Clara County schools responded

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — School report cards from the state are in and give us a snapshot of how schools throughout Santa Clara County were impacted by COVID-19, as some were affected more than others.

Last March, soon after county public health officials ordered everyone to shelter-in-place, thousands of students were forced to turn their homes into classrooms.

Some students did well, but others struggled.

In San Jose, two districts had several high schools at or below the district’s graduation rate.

According to the latest school accountability report cards, the San Jose Unified School District (SJUSD), the largest public school district in the city, revealed five high schools were at or below the district’s average graduation rate for 2019-2020.

“All of us as educators, we all know that we just don’t teach our only subject, we’re teaching a lot of different things within our classroom,” said Yolanda Guerra, an art teacher at San Jose High School.

“And really narrowing down and really seeing how stuff came up to the surface, like oh, our students emotional health has always been important but even more so important now.”

In East San Jose, the East Side Union High School (ESUHSD) reported 10 schools were at or below the district’s average graduation rate last school year.

List of schools at or below district average graduation rate:

School/District Graduation Rate

San Jose Middle College/ SJUSD 92

San Jose High School/ SJUSD 92

Downtown College Prep/ SJUSD 89

Andrew P. Hill High School/ ESUHSD 85

James Lick High School/ ESUHSD 83

William C. Overfelt High School/ ESUHSD 81

Alpha Cindy Avitia High School/ ESUHSD 78

Broadway High School/ SJUSD 75

Liberty Alternative High School/ SJUSD 73

Escuela Popular (Center for Training and Careers, Family Learning)/ ESUHSD 69

Pegasus High School/ ESUHSD 61

Phoenix High/ ESUHSD 51

San Jose Conservation Crops Charter/ ESUHSD 42

Foothill High School/ ESUHSD 30

Source: California Department of Education

Despite most students graduating amid COVID-19, some dropped out

According to the 2021 Silicon Valley Index, Silicon Valley recorded an 84% graduation rate in 2020.

Similarly, high schools throughout San Jose surpassed its district average graduation rate, in contrast, the East Side Union High School District had more than half of its schools fall behind.

As a whole, the county had 2,946 of the 21,398 students in a county high school cohort dropout during the 2019-2020 school year.

Consequently, the county registered a 13.8% dropout rate in 2020, a dropout rate above 10% that has not been observed in Silicon Valley since 2012, according to the index.

Since the start of the pandemic, the city has stepped in to help bridge the digital divide and get more people the proper technology and stay connected.

“By building out community wi-fi programs that have connected up to 100,000 residents mostly on the east side, we’ve deployed 15,800 mobile wi-fi hotspots in a partnership with AT&T,” said Jordan Sun, chief innovation officer for the City of San Jose.

“And the third is that we’ve leveraged our San Jose Digital Inclusion Fund to really educate community members about how to get access to low-cost internet plans.”

Note: KRON4 News reached out to both San Jose Unified and East Side Union High School districts but did not receive a response before the publication of this report.