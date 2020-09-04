In-person learning to begin on some campuses in Campbell Union School District

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) – Slowly but surely, in-person learning is getting underway in a handful of school districts across the South Bay.

Among the districts whose application for a waiver has been granted is one in Campbell.

At Forest Hill Elementary, one of five schools beginning next Tuesday, a limited number of students will be back on campus in a classroom setting.

The Campbell Union School District began distance learning on August 24th but starting next Tuesday, what’s being called modified in-person classes will begin in this classroom at Forest Hill Elementary and at four other schools across the district.

Campbell Union’s reopening plan also focused on safety measures, hygiene, social distancing, masks and other public health protocols.

So far, 126 students are signed up toward a phase one goal or capacity of 266 students on campus.

The plan also supports a focus on equity.

Learning labs like this one will also welcome back students at Lynn Haven, Rosemary, Blackford and Capri Elementary.

If successful, the plan will scale up to include what the district says are other vulnerable learners.

As for those not yet ready to come back, the district has a plan for that too.

