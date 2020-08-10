LIST: Bay Area school district back-to-school dates

San Francisco Unified School District: Distanced learning on August 17th

Oakland Unified School District: Distanced learning on August 10th

Fremont Unified School District: Still finalizing reopening plan

San Ramon Valley Unified School District: Not returning to in-person classroom

Mt. Diablo Unified School District: Distanced learning on August 13

San Jose Unified School District: Still finalizing reopening plan.

West Contra Costa Unified School District: Distanced learning on August 17th

East Side Union High School District: Distanced learning on August 11th

Hayward Unified School District: Distanced learning on August 24th

Cupertino Union School District: Still finalizing reopening plan

