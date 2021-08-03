List: Bay Area school districts back-to-school plans

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Schools around the Bay Area are gearing up to start another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
KRON4 has reached out to school districts across the Bay Area to see what their plans are for the upcoming school year. You can see the list below or check out the interactive map to see what each school district’s back-to-school plans are for the fall.
Albany Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 17
Instruction plan: Fully in-person instruction
Bayshore Elementary School District
First day of school: Aug. 11
Instruction plan:
Bennett Valley Union School District
First day of school: Aug. 12
Instruction plan: TBD
Belmont-Redwood Shores School District
First day of school: Aug. 25
Instruction plan: Full in-person learning five days a week on a normal schedule
Brisbane School District:
First day of school: Aug. 19
Instruction plan: Plans to return to full days, 5 days a week for the 21-22 school year
Burlingame School District
First day of school: Aug. 26
Instruction plan: TBD
Byron Union School District
First day of school: June 28
Instruction plan: TBD
Cabrillo Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 12
Instruction plan: Schools will be open full days, five days a week.
Castro Valley Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 10
Instruction plan: TBD
Cupertino Union School District
First day of school: Aug. 16
Instruction plan: In-person schedule that includes five days of live instruction at all schools
East Side Union High School District
First day of school: Aug. 10
Instruction plan: All district schools and programs will be open for full in-person instruction
Franklin-McKinley Union School District
First day of school: Aug. 16
Instruction plan: Independent study program available
Fremont Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan: In-person full time instruction Pre K-12th grade and Adult School; Virtual Learning Academies for students who may require/want full distance learning
Hayward Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 26
Instruction plan: TBD
Hillsborough City School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan:
Jefferson Elementary School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan: TBD
Lafayette School District
First day of school: Aug 9
Instruction plan: Independent Study program who choose not to enroll for in-person instruction
La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 12
Instruction plan: TBD
Las Lomitas Elementary School District
First day of school: Aug. 25
Instruction plan: TBD
Liberty Union High School District
First day of school: Aug. 29
Instruction plan: TBD
Menlo Park City School District
First day of school: Aug. 19
Instruction plan: TBD
Millbrae School District
First day of school: Aug. 19
Instruction plan: TBD
Mill Valley School District
First day of school: Aug. 19
Instruction plan: TBD
Milpitas Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 12
Instruction plan: TBD
Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District
First day of school: Aug. 11
Instruction plan: TBD
Mt. Diablo Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 12
Instruction plan: All Mt. Diablo Unified School District schools will return to pre-pandemic schedules, full-time and five days a week. Families can still choose an alternative program through independent study.
Napa Valley Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan: Full-time, in-person instruction. Distance learning will not exist; the alternative to in-person learning is to enroll in Napa Valley Independent Sutides. A Zoom webinar session will be held on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.
Oakland Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 9
Instruction plan: Full-time, in-person instruction. Families can choose Distance Learning/Independent Study for personal or medical reasons.
Pacifica School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan: TBD
Pleasanton Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 11
Instruction plan: All schools will be full-time and in-person
Portola Valley School District
First day of school: Aug. 26
Instruction plan: TBD
Ravenswood City School District
First day of school: Aug. 25
Instruction plan: TBD
Redwood City School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan: TBD
Rincon Valley Union School District
First day of school: Aug. 16
Instruction plan: TBD
San Bruno Park School District
First day of school: Aug. 26
Instruction plan: TBD
San Carlos School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan: TBD
San Leandro Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan: Fully in-person, but online options are provided through the Independent Study program for students unable to return physically due to medical/health reasons.
San Francisco Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 16
Instruction plan: Full return for all students to in-person learning, five days per week. Remote learning will be considered an option for any student who cannot return to in-person learning for medical reasons, as well as for exceptional students who may benefit from remote learning for social-emotional or academic reasons, or because of other factors.
San Jose Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 18
Instruction plan: In-person learning. Independent Studies offered for students who health would be put at-risk by in-person instruction, as determined by the parent or guardian. San Jose Unified will offer independent studies through Liberty Alternative School for grades K-12.
San Mateo Union High School District
First day of school: Aug. 12
Instruction plan: Planning for reopening of schools in fall 2021, which involves full days of in-person instruction for all students five days a week.
San Mateo-Foster City School District
First day of school: Aug. 12
Instruction plan: Full in-person instruction for all students
San Ramon Valley Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 10 (minimum day)
Instruction plan: TBD
Santa Clara Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 12
Instruction plan: TBD
Sequoia Union High School District
First day of school: Aug. 11
Instruction plan: Students will be on campus full-time five days a week, with no asynchronous Wednesdays and full (pre-COVID) instructional minutes. Independent study will be allowed to remain with a distance learning option.
Sonoma County school districts
First day of school: Many districts returning Aug. 11 and 12
Instruction plan: TBD
South San Francisco Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 11
Instruction plan: TBD
Sunol Glen Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 4
Instruction plan: TBD
West Contra Costa Unified School District
First day of school: Aug. 16
Instruction plan: 100% return to in-person learning plan
Woodside School District
First day of school: Aug. 19 (minimum day)
Instruction plan: TBD
This list will continue to be updated.