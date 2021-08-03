List: Bay Area school districts back-to-school plans

FILE – In this Thursday, March 11, 2021 file photo, desks are arranged in a classroom at an elementary school in Nesquehoning, Pa. In the fall of 2021, vaccinated teachers and students should no longer wear masks inside school buildings and no one need bother with them outside, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday, July 9, 2021, in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Schools around the Bay Area are gearing up to start another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

KRON4 has reached out to school districts across the Bay Area to see what their plans are for the upcoming school year. You can see the list below or check out the interactive map to see what each school district’s back-to-school plans are for the fall.

Albany Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 17

Instruction plan: Fully in-person instruction

Bayshore Elementary School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan:

Bennett Valley Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: TBD

Belmont-Redwood Shores School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Instruction plan: Full in-person learning five days a week on a normal schedule

Brisbane School District:

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: Plans to return to full days, 5 days a week for the 21-22 school year

Burlingame School District

First day of school: Aug. 26

Instruction plan: TBD

Byron Union School District

First day of school: June 28

Instruction plan: TBD

Cabrillo Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: Schools will be open full days, five days a week.

Castro Valley Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 10

Instruction plan: TBD

Cupertino Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: In-person schedule that includes five days of live instruction at all schools

East Side Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 10

Instruction plan: All district schools and programs will be open for full in-person instruction

Franklin-McKinley Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: Independent study program available

Fremont Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: In-person full time instruction Pre K-12th grade and Adult School; Virtual Learning Academies for students who may require/want full distance learning

Hayward Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 26

Instruction plan: TBD

Hillsborough City School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan:

Jefferson Elementary School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: TBD

Lafayette School District

First day of school: Aug 9

Instruction plan: Independent Study program who choose not to enroll for in-person instruction

La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: TBD

Las Lomitas Elementary School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Instruction plan: TBD

Liberty Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 29

Instruction plan: TBD

Menlo Park City School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: TBD

Millbrae School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: TBD

Mill Valley School District

First day of school: Aug. 19

Instruction plan: TBD

Milpitas Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: TBD

Mountain View Los Altos Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: TBD

Mt. Diablo Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: All Mt. Diablo Unified School District schools will return to pre-pandemic schedules, full-time and five days a week. Families can still choose an alternative program through independent study.

Napa Valley Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: Full-time, in-person instruction. Distance learning will not exist; the alternative to in-person learning is to enroll in Napa Valley Independent Sutides. A Zoom webinar session will be held on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m.

Oakland Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 9

Instruction plan: Full-time, in-person instruction. Families can choose Distance Learning/Independent Study for personal or medical reasons.

Pacifica School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: TBD

Pleasanton Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: All schools will be full-time and in-person

Portola Valley School District

First day of school: Aug. 26

Instruction plan: TBD



Ravenswood City School District

First day of school: Aug. 25

Instruction plan: TBD

Redwood City School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: TBD

Rincon Valley Union School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: TBD

San Bruno Park School District

First day of school: Aug. 26

Instruction plan: TBD

San Carlos School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: TBD

San Leandro Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: Fully in-person, but online options are provided through the Independent Study program for students unable to return physically due to medical/health reasons.

San Francisco Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: Full return for all students to in-person learning, five days per week. Remote learning will be considered an option for any student who cannot return to in-person learning for medical reasons, as well as for exceptional students who may benefit from remote learning for social-emotional or academic reasons, or because of other factors.



San Jose Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 18

Instruction plan: In-person learning. Independent Studies offered for students who health would be put at-risk by in-person instruction, as determined by the parent or guardian. San Jose Unified will offer independent studies through Liberty Alternative School for grades K-12.

San Mateo Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: Planning for reopening of schools in fall 2021, which involves full days of in-person instruction for all students five days a week.

San Mateo-Foster City School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: Full in-person instruction for all students

San Ramon Valley Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 10 (minimum day)

Instruction plan: TBD

Santa Clara Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 12

Instruction plan: TBD

Sequoia Union High School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: Students will be on campus full-time five days a week, with no asynchronous Wednesdays and full (pre-COVID) instructional minutes. Independent study will be allowed to remain with a distance learning option.

Sonoma County school districts

First day of school: Many districts returning Aug. 11 and 12

Instruction plan: TBD

South San Francisco Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 11

Instruction plan: TBD

Sunol Glen Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 4

Instruction plan: TBD

West Contra Costa Unified School District

First day of school: Aug. 16

Instruction plan: 100% return to in-person learning plan

Woodside School District

First day of school: Aug. 19 (minimum day)

Instruction plan: TBD

This list will continue to be updated.