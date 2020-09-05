Marin County cleared to move into next tier of reopening process

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Marin County has been cleared by the state of California to move to Tier 2 in the COVID-19 risk status.

This means, on September 8, the county will be moved from ‘widespread’ to ‘substantial’ allowing more businesses and schools to reopen.

Tier 2, or red, is when some non-essential businesses are closed for indoor services.

MARIN COVID SCHOOL NEWS: Starting 9/22, schools can open for in-person instruction IF the County has remained in Tier 2 for two consecutive weeks pic.twitter.com/wONEPIsVgQ — GrantLodes (@GrantLodes) September 5, 2020

According to Marin County Public Health Officer Dr. Matt Willis, the county’s recent numbers are 5.9 cases a day with 3-percent positive test rate.

“We made a lot of progress in August, so we know what it takes. It’s a team effort for all of us.” he said. “We’re at a critical junction. To hold onto these gains,s we need to stay strong in the ways we protect ourselves and others. If we see unsafe social mixing, or less face covering, we’ll see more transmission and could have to shut down again.”

In-person classes will be allowed for schools starting Tuesday, September 22 if the county remains in the red for two consecutive weeks.

15 schools have already been cleared to reopen starting September 8.

The main changes for the county moving into Tier 2:

Retail establishments are allowed to open indoors at 50% capacity

Indoor malls are allowed to open at 50% capacity

Personnel care services are allowed to open indoors

Museums are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity

Places of worship are allowed to open with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Movie theaters are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

Gyms are allowed to open indoors with 10% capacity

Restaurants are allowed to open indoors with 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

