Oakland Unified School District reaches tentative agreement with teachers’ union

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Unified School District has reached a tentative agreement with the teachers’ union.

The two sides have been negotiating logistics related to distance learning.

“This is definitely the most unusual school year,” OUSD Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell said.

The first day of school began Monday for Oakland Unified School District students and like many – learning from home.

“I want to thank all of our parents for your continued patience. For your grace and for your feedback and sharing what’s working and what’s not working. We are taking that information to continue to improve,” Johnson-Trammell said.

OUSD Board of Education held the first school board meeting Wednesday – the same day the district reached a tentative agreement with the teachers’ union.

The two sides have been working for more than a month to reach a deal regarding distance learning.

Neither were available for an on-camera interview but released this joint statement from the superintendent and Oakland Education Association president saying quote:

“While we do not always agree on the details, both OEA and OUSD are passionate about serving Oakland’s students and families. We have worked diligently to reach an agreement to shape distance learning for all students and OEA members.”

On Tuesday, union officials told KRON4 money is not the issue.

Teachers are concerned about time – from packing a full semester down to weeks.

Another issue is being able to use retired teachers and substitutes to co-teach.

The union is requesting no mandated schedules begin before 9 a.m. or after 2:15 p.m. that allows time for those who are caregivers to parents, sick ones, or children.

As of Wednesday, the district and union are working out the details of the agreement.

OEA members and the district will vote in the coming days.

