Palo Alto schools to outsource online learning

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) – Online learning is back at Palo Alto schools.

Board members unanimously agreed to hire Stride Learning Solutions for online teaching.

The move comes after a survey revealed hundreds of students were not comfortable returning to the classroom.

The school district says about 600 students area not in favor of in-person learning.

Two weeks ago, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new bill into law.

It requires all school district in the state to offer a remote learning option.

The bill focuses on students who feel they are at risk by returning to in-person learning.

Stride Learning Solutions will teach students remotely and provide them with the materials they need.

According to the district’s website, those in the program may likely not be taught by a Palo Alto Unified School District teacher.

The program would be offered to K-12 students.

The district has also outlined how the program would work out.

The estimated cost of the program is about $3,000 per student.

It will the cost the district a total of $1.8 million.

It’s unclear when registration will begin for the online learning program, but the school board members are trying to get that up and running as soon as possible.

The first day of school for Palo Alto Unified School District is Aug. 11 for students in grades 6 through 12, and Aug. 12 for kindergarten through grade 5 students.