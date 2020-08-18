San Francisco Unified School District begins first day of school virtually

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – It is the first day of the new school year for students in the San Francisco Unified School District.

KRON4 spoke with a parent of a first grader who says so far, online learning is going well.

6-year-old Xiana Stankalis is doing her classwork on the first day of distance learning of the new school year for students in the San Francisco Unified School District.

“I was a little nervous but it went off pretty good,” Dorothy Clark said.

Xiana’s mother, Dorothy Clark, says day one was an overall success.

“It’s going well. It started off a little bumpy. She had to get used to doing the online learning again but after a half an hour she was fine. Learning and seeing all of her old friends again,” Clark said.

“The way things go, as news often travels, it’s bad news that comes first,” Susan Solomon, with United Educators of San Francisco, said.

But so far, that has not been the case says the President of the United Educators of san francisco. in fact she says it has been going quite the opposite

“It seems to be going smoothly,” Solomon said.

However, she says there are lingering challenges regarding students having the technology they need for online learning.

“I would say the biggest known challenges are concerns about making sure that every student has a device and internet access,” Solomon said.

We asked for an update regarding students being connected on the first day of school.

The San Francisco Unified School District sent KRON4 a statement that reads in part:

“This week SFUSD schools are prioritizing connection. We began distributing laptops, hotspots and non-digital learning materials to students last week and will continue to do so over the next few weeks Last week, nearly 10,000 students picked up devices on loan and 1,800 picked up hotspots.”

Dorthy Clark says she already had in her home WiFi and Xiana’s school provided everything else to make the first day of distance learning a success.

“She did get a new laptop. They gave her extra books and work books and all the materials she needs. I have great hopes for the school year,” Clark said.

Latest Stories: