Santa Rosa City Schools to continue distance learning until 2021

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – One of the largest school districts in Sonoma County has decided to stick with distance learning for the rest of the year.

Well over 15,000 kids attend Santa Rosa City Schools and the big question has been, when will the kids return to in-person classes?

The district has decided that it’s not going to happen this year.

Santa Rosa City Schools voted unanimously Wednesday night to continue distance learning for the rest of the school year.

They point to several reasons, including that Sonoma County remains in the purple Tier 1 category on the state’s coronavirus watchlist.

This week the county has seen a slight uptick in the number of coronavirus cases and the number of deaths.

The district is also concerned about the cost that would be associated with resuming in-person learning.

The changes required to meet state and county guidelines for reopening schools could be significant and the district is unsure who to pay for that.

KRON4 talked to parents Thursday afternoon who are disappointed but not surprised.

Now, Santa Rosa City School is one of the largest school districts in Sonoma County and it’s possible their decision to stick with distance learning could trigger a domino effect across the county as other districts follow suit.

