School Closures: Bay Area school districts cancel classes as wildfires continue to spread

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As wildfires continue to burn across the Bay Area, some school districts have announced that classes are being canceled.

On Wednesday, the Solano County Superintendent of Schools and Office of Education made the decision to cancel distance learning in multiple districts due to the LNU Lightning Complex Fire.

Classes will be canceled through the rest of the week for the following districts as evacuations, power outages, and unhealthy air quality continue:

Solano County

Fairfield-Suisun USD

Travis USD

Vacaville USD

SCOE-operated programs in these districts

The districts will work with the emergency operation centers, in addition to providing meals for students.

Earlier in the day, San Jose State University announced that online and in-person classes would be canceled on what was supposed to be the first day of school. You can read more on that alert here.

On Tuesday night, the Sonoma County Office of Education announced school closures for Wednesday, August 19 due to the 13-4 Fire.

Guerneville School District was notified on that night that school was canceled. The district was scheduled to be on distance learning.

Other school districts near the Sonoma County evacuation area are Monte Rio, Fort Ross, Kashia and Montgomery.

School officials advise families to check school websites for further updates.

Check back for more updates.

