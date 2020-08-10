South San Francisco school district delays start of classes until August 17

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – South San Francisco Unified School District (SSFUSD) has pushed back the start of classes from August 12th to August 17th and will adopt a phased approach toward reopening.

According to Superintendent Dr. Shawnterra Moore, this initial phase of distance learning could last for three weeks or longer, depending on public health conditions.

“If conditions improve, and health indicators start to move in the right direction, we would start transitioning to phase 2, where only the district’s most vulnerable students would be invited back to campus for in-person instruction or support,” said Dr. Moore.

All students and staff will be required to follow appropriate social distancing and health and hygiene protocols, if and when in-person classes resume.

