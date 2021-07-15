University of California requires COVID-19 vaccines for all this fall

BERKELEY, CALIFORNIA – JULY 22: People walk towards Sather Gate on the U.C. Berkeley campus on July 22, 2020 in Berkeley, California. U.C. Berkeley announced plans on Tuesday to move to online education for the start of the school’s fall semester due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – All students, faculty, and staff heading to a University of California campus this fall will be required to have received the COVID-19 vaccine before returning, the UC system announced in a new policy Thursday.

The policy effective Thursday, applies to patients, students, trainees, personnel, and all others who work and live in any of the university’s locations or participate in person in university programs.

“The University strongly recommends that all members of the University community obtain the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as they are eligible,” the policy said.

According to the University of California website, “Students planning to access UC campuses for the fall will need to update their immunization documentation on file to indicate vaccination or an approved exception or medical exemption prior to coming on campus. For those who are unable to receive a vaccine prior to campus arrival, student health centers may be able to help find a local resource for vaccination but special protections may be required.”

