Country star Scotty Mccreery prepares to ring in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Channel 8 is gearing up to ring in 2022 from four time zones with some help from some big names in the entertainment world.

One of the many performers set for New Year’s Eve will be country star Scotty Mccreery.

This year’s show hosts are Michael Yo and Nikki Novak, who sat down with him to hear about his plans for the big night.

A video link is provided above with all the details on Mccreery’s New Year’s Eve list.

Channel 8 will begin the big countdown to 2022 at 8:58 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 31.