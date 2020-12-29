How you can make a difference and put food on tables with the Souper Bowl of Caring

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The coronavirus pandemic has drastically shifted food banks’ urgency and needs worldwide. To help people put food on their table, Nexstar Nation, our parent company, has partnered with a nationwide effort to tackle hunger in every community.

You can help combat hunger this year by participating in the “Souper Bowl of Caring.” It began 30 years ago in a church in South Carolina, and it all started with one prayer on Super Bowl Sunday. The prayer was done to be mindful of those who don’t have a bowl full of soup to eat.

“The youth at that church took that on as a challenge, and they asked the question, what if everyone watching the big game just gave a dollar or one can of food; if you look at that today, that’s one hundred million dollars in one day,” said Alison Reese, the executive director for the Souper Bowl of Caring.

Reese says they’ve raised more than $163 million to date. Due to the pandemic, they began looking at how technology can assist with this year’s efforts, so they created The Tackle Hunger Map.

You use the search bar to find charities in your neighborhood, zip code, or city to encourage thinking about giving locally through churches, homeless shelters, pantries, and food banks.

“Most people don’t know where their nearest food charity is; that is something we’re trying to address using our map,” Reese said.

Souper Bowl of Caring doesn’t deliver food directly. It acts more like a catalyst by infusing money into the nation’s food charities, and with Nexstar Nation’s outreach this year, the non-profit hopes you will help raise more than one million meals.

Those wanting to get involved can help out the Three Square Food Bank in Las Vegas, or you can go onto the Tackle Hunger Map and click on any charity in your neighborhood, to donate to any non-profit, and it will all count towards the Souper Bowl of Caring goal.