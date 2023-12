(KRON) — KRON4’s Reyna Harvey and Will Tran spoke with the hosts of “New Year’s Live,” Nikki Novak and Michael Yo.

“We are going to be live here on the strip all night counting down to New Year on three different timezones across the country,” said Novak.

98 Degrees will be performing their newest single which has not yet been released. Other bands that will grace the stage are Berlin, Chicago, Bowling for Soup and Air Supply. Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard.