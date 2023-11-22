LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the clock ticks away the remains of 2023, KLAS-TV is set to host a celebration of the year that was and a countdown to 2024, concluding with a massive 10-minute firework show launched from the rooftops of eight Las Vegas Strip hotels.

The broadcast will be delivered to more than 16.5 million U.S. households and air live in 14 Nexstar television markets (Las Vegas, NV, Los Angeles, CA, San Francisco, CA, Denver, CO, Sacramento, CA, Portland, OR, San Diego, CA, Salt Lake City, UT, Albuquerque, NM, Fresno, CA, Honolulu, HI, Colorado Springs, CO, Bakersfield, CA, and Grand Junction, CO).

Local viewers may also stream “Las Vegas Countdown to 2024,” as well as other exclusive bonus content, live on the stations’ digital and streaming platforms.

KLAS-TV, Nexstar Media Inc.’s local television station serving the Las Vegas area, will host the live New Year’s Eve special on Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. The extravaganza will feature musical performances, special entertainment, and a countdown to midnight across all four time zones. Viewers will be treated to the midnight ball drop in New York City, and spectacular firework shows from Dallas’ Reunion Tower and from Denver’s downtown area, as well as the thrilling fireworks display from the “entertainment capital of the world.”

In 2022, an estimated 400,000 revelers took to Las Vegas to celebrate the new year, and to take in a massive fireworks display planned by 66 pyrotechnicians over the course of 4,000 manhours, fired off by 11,000 electrical devices, from eight of the most recognizable resorts in the world: MGM Grand, Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, Treasure Island (TI), The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, Resorts World Las Vegas, and The STRAT.

Stay tuned to this space as official announcements come as to who will help ring in the new year in Las Vegas as ‘Countdown to 2024’ nears.