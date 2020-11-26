Looking Back: Reggae band Stick Figure’s Brooklyn Bowl performance

This in an archive story from previous Las Vegas NYE broadcasts. Be sure to watch Las Vegas NYE Live! on December 31 as we count down to the end of 2020 — and say “hello” to 2021!

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Stick Figure, a reggae band, performed at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas for New Year’s Eve last year. Here’s a look at one of their songs about a half-hour before midnight.

Notice their dog makes some cameo appearances. The four-legged band member is usually on stage during performances.

The band formed in 2006 and is based out of Southern California and released its World on Fire album in August 2019. It’s the groups seventh album.