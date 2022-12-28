(KRON) — Are you looking to get down this New Year’s Eve? “Live In the Bay” host Olivia Horton has the scoop for you on how you can get down with the Nexstar Dancers. The group of influential social media figures have come together to create a new dance choreographed by famed Hollywood choreographer, Mikey Minden set to music by Grammy Award-winning DJ, Dave Audé.

If you think you’ve got what it takes, check out the video above to see Nexstar New Year’s Eve host Michael Yo trying out the dance and then watch as one of our dancers breaks down the moves for you to try out at home.

Think you’ve got it? Grab some friends, make your own video, tag us in the post and your video could be shared as part of the KRON4/Nexstar Media New Year’s Eve celebrations, live from Las Vegas!