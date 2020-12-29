‘No credible threats’ in Las Vegas as New Year’s preparations continue

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As law enforcement agencies prepare for New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas, the Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center has issued a statement that there are currently no known credible threats in Southern Nevada.

“The Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center (SNCTC) is currently unaware of any specific, credible threats to southern Nevada. We continue to closely work with federal, state, and local partners to safeguard our critical infrastructure in southern Nevada,” the agency said in a news release.

The agency works as a “fusion center,” bringing together resources from 27 agencies “to provide tactical and strategic support to regional stakeholders on terrorism and crime.”

While events on the Las Vegas Strip, downtown and around the valley will be different this year under COVID-19 restrictions, law enforcement urges vigilance against all threats.

“If you “See Something, Say Something,” the SNCTC statement said.

“Please immediately report potential indicators of terrorist preoperational surveillance, planning activities, and suspicious behaviors to SNCTC at 702-828-7777 or by submitting a Suspicious Activity Report online at www.snctc.org.”