LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As we get ready to wrap up the decade of the 2010s, we're taking a look back at the '80s. The '80s brought some big changes to the Las Vegas landscape. Development was spreading into the suburbs.

Steve Wynn is now one of the most controversial figures in Las Vegas history. He is persona non grata in the gaming industry now, but in the late 80s his vision began to transform the strip into the glittering boulevard we see today.