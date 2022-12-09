LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Hacienda’s demise was turned into a New Year’s Eve event when it was imploded on Dec. 31, 1996.

The fireworks show countdown and implosion took place just before 9 p.m. to coincide with the East Coast celebration and was broadcast live on the Fox network. It was an event that attracted thousands of people who were already in Las Vegas to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino opened on the site in March 1999.