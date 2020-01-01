VegasNYE: 8NN digital producer braves it out, rides the Strat’s ‘X-Scream’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Strat offers many fun and adventurous rides for thrill-seekers, but one in particular will make anyone want to scream. There are many beautiful views of the Las Vegas Strip, but the view on the Strat’s X-Scream, if you can keep your eyes open long enough to see it, is pretty amazing.

The X-Scream is a rollercoaster that propels over the edge of the building at 30 mph, almost 900 feet above the ground. Have a fear of falling? Well, this probably is not the ride for you. However, our brave Digital Content Producer, Kaitlyn, decided to test her fear.

If you enjoy living on the edge, then this is the ride for you!

