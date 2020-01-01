VegasNYE: Blue Man Group drums in the New Year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three bald men painted blue have dazzled Las Vegas audiences for the past two decades with the musical performance. Blue Man Group performs at the Luxor Hotel & Casino and is a popular show for visitors and locals alike.
