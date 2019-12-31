VegasNYE: Built to Spill performs ‘Carry the Zero’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- We're just one day away from ringing in 2020, and crews are now setting up all the fireworks for New Year's on the Las Vegas Strip. We took a trip to Planet Hollywood for a look at the preparations.

For days, crews have been getting ready for the big fireworks show for America's Party 2020. Roughly 80,000 pyrotechnic effects will make up an eight-minute display. Ten thousand circuits have been programmed, and each will display light, color and audible effects.