LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you tune in to Las Vegas Countdown to 2024 on December 31, you will see some familiar faces hosting the party of the year.

But just who are Michael Yo and Nikki Novak, the masters of ceremony set to ring in 2024? The accomplished entertainers have been seen in movies, television, and across the internet.

LOS ANGELES, CA – APRIL 25: SiriusXM Host Michael Yo interviews Lorde as she visits ÔHits 1 in HollywoodÕ on SiriusXM Hits 1 channel at the SiriusXM Studios in Los Angeles on April 25, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Michael Yo is an Emmy-nominated comedian and actor who has been heard on the Joe Rogan Experience, The Adam Carolla Show, and seen on Netflix, and America’s Got Talent, where he made the quarter-finals. On the screen, Yo has been seen on the AppleTV+ series Amber Brown and had a recurring role in Kevin Can Wait. Yo hosts his own “Yo Show” podcast, featuring interviews with entertainers and influencers nationwide.

He’s taking his show on the road in 2024, with stops planned for San Antonio, TX, San Jose, CA, Houston, TX, and Phoenix, AZ. Additionally, he’ll be part of the Netflix Is A Joke Fest on Saturday, May 4, at The Elysian Theater in Los Angeles.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Nikki Novak attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

An actress and model, Nikki Novak has served as E! Network and Showtime red carpet host and correspondent. Viewers may recognize Novak from various appearances in popular TV shows like Dexter, Castle, and Two and a Half Men.

Novak serves as a correspondent for Fandango and hosts Rotten Tomatoes Aftershow with a cavalcade of movie pundits like Coy Jandreau and Scott Mantz. The 2024 edition will represent Yo and Novak’s third year hosting a Las Vegas Countdown program.

With performances from 98 Degrees, Bowling for Soup, the Texas rock band the Vandoliers, and Bri Bagwell; with appearances by Berlin, Air Supply, Foghat, American Idol favorites Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken, Pauly Shore, and Micky Dolenz, Las Vegas Countdown to 2024 is the most exciting yet! The live New Year’s Eve special airs on Sunday, December 31, 2023, with coverage from 8:58 p.m. to 12:35 a.m. PT. For more information on how to watch, check out this page.