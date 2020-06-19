Skip to content
Top Stories
Officials: Los Angeles County deputy kills man carrying gun
San Francisco Premium Outlets reopen with new safety guidelines
Bay Area professor apologizes after email exchange of xenophobic comments goes viral
Demonstrators tear down statues in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
Top Stories
Report: 49ers player tests positive for COVID-19
NCAA approves plan for basketball players to access coaches
Trump says Kaepernick should play in the NFL if qualified
Lynn: Kaepernick fits Chargers style but no workouts planned
Former Giants pitcher, Cy Young winner Mike McCormick dies at age 81
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Dr. Fauci’s comments on NFL draw ire
KRON4 Morning Buzz: MLB season up in the air, WNBA a go
KRON4 Morning Buzz: Son of former Giants player drafted by A’s
KRON4 Morning Buzz: NASCAR bans Confederate flag at its events
KRON4 Morning Buzz: A protest and a proposal on the Golden Gate Bridge
Destination California
Destination California: Monterey Bay
Destination California: Golden Gate Park in San Francisco
Destination California: Yosemite National Park
Destination California: Old Sacramento
Trending Stories
Demonstrators tear down statues in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park
Bay Area professor apologizes after email exchange of xenophobic comments goes viral
San Francisco Premium Outlets reopen with new safety guidelines
Laney College professor accused of sending xenophobic messages to student
San Jose man arraigned for sexual assault, murder of girlfriend’s toddler son