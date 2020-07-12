Destination California: Castle Air Museum

FRESNO, California (KGPE) — At the Castle Air Museum it’s a look into the past of the skies while helping to teach for future generations and 7-year-old Matthew was in awe of how many different planes there were.

More than 70 aircraft are brought to life on display at the Castle Air Museum.

Navy veteran, Noel Sadac is able to tell the story of two generations of his family through some of the planes on display.

“That MC30 back there is something I flew in when I was in…so I can relate stories to that…Some of these aircrafts my dad helped like supply and he saw them fly off the aircraft carriers when he was in, so we have that history that we could relate to the aircraft up here.”

More than eighty years of aviation history sits on 25 acres of land. Joe Pruzzo, the Executive Director at Castle Air Museum shares a little of its past.

“A lot of the airplanes here actually served in harm’s way and a lot of people actually associated with the museum actually flew the B-52s and KC135 tankers here at what was Castle Air Force base.”

The non-profit organization is unique to the Valley, unique to the world.

“We have aircraft that you will only be able to see here and maybe only three or four other places on the planet. So, it is a very special place and to have them all grouped in one location is quite amazing.”

The retired air force one that flew presidents starting with Gerald Ford to George W. Bush is on display at the museum and if that isn’t enough, you can check out a fighter jet like the F-14 that Tom Cruise flew in “Top Gun.”

“It’s still an iconic movie, it’s still an iconic airplane. Unfortunately, this one wasn’t flown in the movie, but it’s close enough to say, hey if you want to see an aircraft like was flown in the movie Top Gun, you could see it here.”