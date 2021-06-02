Destination California: Desert sun fun in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. (KTLA) – With travel restrictions being lifted, Southern Californians are ready to hit the road again.

Nestled next to majestic mountains in the Coachella Valley, Cathedral City is poised to deliver lots of fun in the desert sun.

Home to its fair share of country clubs and golf courses, this destination is also a haven for the arts.

From the Mary Pickford Theatre to the mosaic-tiled “Fountain of Life” in the center of town, you will find this place is overflowing with creativity.

And there is also a lot of activity, especially if you’re feeling lucky.

The newly-opened Agua Caliente Cathedral City is the hottest place to play in the desert.

With more than 30,000-square-feet of gaming, you are sure to feel like a winner.

And once you have worked up an appetite, be sure to stop at Cafe 111, where the executive chef is serving up some family recipes.

“What makes the food unique here is that all the food preparing memory from my childhood…. a recipe for my grandmother,” said chef Julian Gonzalez Cruz.

And if a nightcap is something you may be looking for, consider walking across the casino floor.

What makes this bar the hottest bar in the desert is 25+ flights of tequilas.

And while you can make plenty of new memories here in Cathedral City, some prefer revisiting the past.

One of the most popular points of interest happens to be Frank Sinatra’s gravesite, where people often place pennies from heaven.

And if you are looking for more signs from the gods, look no further than the Museum of Ancient Wonder.

This place is full of replicas of some of the most famous artifacts in the world.

It’s like the Valley of the Kings here in the Coachella Valley amid dry surrounded mountains.

It’s the perfect place for a museum of ancient civilizations and prehistoric life.

And speaking of replicas…

“We are a big-league dreams sports park in Cathedral City. The best thing about it – it’s a destination place for all of our visitors to come. We have replica stadiums of major league baseball parks,” said Ed Farmer of Big League Dreams.

From the Ivy at Wrigley to the big green monster of Fenway, this is the place where baseball dreams do come true.

So whatever your game, you may want to consider playing it in Cathedral City, California.