SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KTLA) – Welcome to the birthplace of Simi Valley.

The Strathearn Historical Park and Museum contain the artifacts and the structures of early California history.

Here you will find the oldest structure still standing in Simi Valley.

In 1875, this adobe was the center of the more than 114,000-acre Rancho Simi, granted to Spanish soldier Santiago Pico.