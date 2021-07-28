Destination California: Malibu

MALIBU, Calif. (KTLA) – With 21 miles of scenic coastline, beach lifestyle, and summer-like temperatures year-round, it’s no surprise that industry titans and famous faces call Malibu home.

But there’s something for everyone in this coastal city.

From views to shopping to hitting the beach, Malibu is one of California’s quintessential cities.

Let’s start with hiking.

There are dozens of trails to enjoy – some in the Santa Monica Mountains, others are right along the coast.

Either way, you’ll get breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and plenty of opportunities to take that perfect selfie.

If shopping is your thing, check out Malibu Country Mart.

There are world-renowned stores along with restaurants and delis to grab a bite.

Eating in Malibu can be pricey. To save, you can stop at the Country Kitchen, where I always order their breakfast burrito before heading to the beach.

From Zuma Beach to Paradise Cove, there are plenty of places to put down a towel along Pacific Coast Highway.

But for many, Surfrider Beach provides the most fun with opportunities to catch rays and world-class waves.

You can rent boards just across the street or take a lesson up the point at Aspects Surf Academy.

The beach is for everyone, but try to leave it better than you found it.

Respect the locals and have fun!